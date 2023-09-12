Ve Fukrey song out from Fukrey 3, expected to be released on September 28

Ahead of the release of Fukrey 3, the foot-tapping song from the movie, Ve Fukrey has been released over social media . Produced by Excel Entertainment the movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi along with an ensemble supporting cast.

The song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dev Nagi and Asees Kaur. The lyrics have been composed by Shabbir Ahmed and the song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis.

The movie brings back some of the most loved characters from the previous franchise including Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. As momentum is being built among the audience before the release of the movie, the trailer which was dropped a while ago has further raised the anticipation among audience.

The Fukrey franchise has always been decked up with groovy and soulful songs which have risen up the charts very quickly and the same is expected out of Fukrey 3.

Fukrey 3 is expected to be released on September 28.