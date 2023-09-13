Action-thriller ‘Stolen,’ dazzles the 67th BFI London Film Festival

Renowned movie mogul Gaurav Dhingra is gearing up for an exciting premiere of his latest project, Stolen, starring the talented Abhishek Banerjee, at the highly prestigious 67th BFI London Film Festival. After earning accolades and capturing hearts worldwide at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival 2023, this thrilling cinematic masterpiece is now set to enchant London audiences.

Directed by the accomplished Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, the founder of Jungle Book Studio, who also played a vital role in shaping the film's narrative, Stolen is a testament to India's growing influence in global cinema. The film has earned its spot in the Thrill strand of the BFI London Film Festival, scheduled to take place from October 4 to October 15.

The movie tells a gripping story of a five-month-old infant's abduction, an event that forces brothers Gautam and Raman to confront numerous challenges that put their relationships and beliefs to the test. The BFI London Film Festival is eminent for its selection of top-notch global cinema, offering a diverse range of films spanning various languages, genres, and filmmaking styles.

Gaurav, the film's producer, expressed his delight at Stolen being showcased at the BFI London Film Festival, stating, “We are honoured to have the film featured at this year’s BFI London Film Festival. It’s truly touching and humbling that the BFI has recognised our film among the finest examples of global cinema, representing a rich tapestry of languages, genres, and filmmaking approaches. The international recognition reaffirms our mission to create universally resonant films like Stolen. We eagerly await the audience’s response and hope that it paves the way for a new era of genre films from India with a global reach.”

Stolen also stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in pivotal roles.