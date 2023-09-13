PVR INOX announces launch of first multiplex in the city of Dharwad

PVR INOX announced the launch of the first multiplex in the city of Dharwad, Karnataka at Smart City Mall. The new 4-screen multiplex offers a new age cinema going experience with state-of-the-art technology, unparalled comfort and bespoke hospitality.

It will strengthen its foothold in Karnataka with 205 screens in 36 properties and continues its expansion in the Southern part of India with 546 screens in 97 properties.

Strategically located in the heart of the city in Laxmi Nagar on Hubballi-Dharwad main road, the cinema provides a convenient out-of-home entertainment destination for movie goers. With a seating capacity of 732 guests inclusive of recliners,the multiplex is equipped with best-in-class cinema technologies, including 4K RGB Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals, Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience, and a vibrant 3D view powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond solution.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we proudly introduce the first multiplex in Dharwad which along with its twin city, Hubballi has been chosen under the Smart Cities Mission of the government. Expansion in the South is extremely strategic for us due to passionate audiences possessing a high appetite for movie viewing. We are extremely happy to unveil the first PVR INOX property in Dharwad and provide a wholesome world-class entertainment destination for the city residents.”

The multiplex boasts of a distinctive boutique art deco design that captivates visitors. The standout feature is the striking ceiling, commanding attention and guiding the gaze toward the inviting concession area. Complementing this design, the cool Teal highlight color elegantly counterbalances the various elements, culminating in a cohesive and visually pleasing cinematic experience. The cinema offers various customer-friendly features for easy and hassle-free servicing like digital check-ins with touchscreen and QR code-enabled ticketing. The F&B concession counter will offer a wide variety of food options to choose from and patrons will also be able to order these food options within the comfort of their homes through Swiggy and Zomato.

“We believe in the power of cinema to bring communities together and provide unforgetful experiences. We are glad to open our new 4-screen multiplex which will become an entertainment landmark in the smart city of Dharwad. India is urbanizing and cities are becoming economic growth and development centres, Hubballi Dharwad is one such example .Opening the cinema brings the joy of the big screen to Dharwad's doorstep, redefining the movie going experience to the people without the need for extensive travel,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.

