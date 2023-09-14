Actor Saurabh Sachdeva is on a roll with back-to-back film releases

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, known for his diverse roles in Sacred Games, Taish, Manmarziyaan, Good Luck Jerry, and Vadh, is poised to make a remarkable impact with his extensive list of upcoming projects this year. He has four releases lined up this month alone; audiences can look forward to his captivating performances in the recently launched Haddi, the highly anticipated projects like Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime, Jaane Jaan on Netflix, and Kaala on Hotstar.

“I take great pleasure in the uniqueness and individuality of each project I have been fortunate enough to work on throughout my career. It is coincidental that the majority of these projects are slated for release this month, making it all the more special as it aligns with my birthday. It truly feels like a gift,” shares Saurabh.

He plays Inder in the film Haddi on Zee5. Helmed by director Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film will see Saurabh sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddique, Anurag Kashyap, and Ila Arun. He said, “This role was unlike any other I had previously undertaken, and it will breakdown the stereotype of playing a certain kind of villain. There were real transgender people as well in the film. So, to be on the same page as them was very important.”

Saurabh Sachdeva

The actor is gearing up for his upcoming show, Bambai Meri Jaan, on Amazon Prime starring alongside Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra others other. Saurabh portrays the character Haji Maqbool in the show, which is slated for release on September 14, 2023.

Apart from this, he will also be featuring in the web series, Kaala, essaying a pivotal character, which is set to release on September 15, on Hotstar, starring alongside Avinash Tiwary and Hiten Tejwani. The crime thriller is helmed by Bijoy Nambiar.

Next up, he has Netflix’s Jaane Jaan starring alongside Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Alhawat releasing on September 21, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Talking about his working experience in the film, he mentioned, “Sujoy is an exceptional director with a captivating presence. In all my years of working with various individuals, I have yet to encounter someone quite like him. His vibrant energy on the set is infectious, never allowing a dull moment. Sujoy understands the importance of allowing his actors to fully immerse themselves in the role without feeling burdened. It is an absolute delight to be a part of his team, as he effortlessly combines professionalism with an enjoyable filmmaking experience."

Lastly, he will be featuring in Rabir Kapoor-starrer action thriller film, Animal, written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is slated for release in December.

Sharing about the challenges of working in different genre and playing versatile roles, he says, "Undoubtedly, there were challenges along the way. The most notable challenge arose during the filming of Bambai Meri Jaan, given the specific style and character demands. Similarly, portraying the character in Jaane Jaan also presented its own set of hurdles. I grappled with the complexities of the role because I was struggling between my own values as Saurabh and the character's values as he is very brutal."