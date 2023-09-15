Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill-starrer 'Thank You For Coming' to have world premiere at TIFF 2023

Thank You For Coming is creating waves of excitement among the audiences. The movie is making India proud by being the only Indian feature film to have its gala world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

A women-led film, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila, heading to TIFF is a monumental occasion, and the cast can hardly contain their excitement ahead of the gala premiere!

The very talented Bhumi Pednekar feels proud. She shared, "As an Indian actor I feel proud to represent my country globally at such an esteemed event. The film conveys a very special and important message. It celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are in search of love and how they want to live their life freely. It is very encouraging to see that the jury at TIFF deemed this as a significant theme to be reflected on. I look forward to showing the world through Thank You For Coming, how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today."

Shehnaaz Gill shares, "I am absolutely thrilled about our world premiere at TIFF. The outpouring of love and support I've been receiving for 'Thank You For Coming' is truly overwhelming, and I simply cannot wait for the world to witness the bold and immensely entertaining movie we've brought to life."

Dolly Singh mentiones, "Elated. Excited. Extraterrestrial haha because the feeling is out of this world!! If a few months ago someone told me that my first film would be screened at the prestigious TIFF, I would’ve laughed at the joke but turns out it is my reality today. I’m so grateful that I am a part of a film that stands for so many important things, a story by women for women and a comedy led by women which is hardly seen in Bollywood. So the fact that we are getting a chance to see it on see it screened at TIFF and watch it will hundreds of people is extremely special!"

It's a surreal moment for Kusha Kapila. She shares," Surreal feeling. It’s such a reputed festival and the fact that Thank You For Coming has gotten selected is proof that we have made something worth your while. solidifies our faith and love in the film."

Shibani Bedi who plays Tina Das in the film says, "It is a surreal moment! I was sure from the beginning that the film would start a conversation around one of the most primal needs women have which is such a taboo, especially in a country like India, it the fact that it got picked up for TIFF was the cherry on top! I am super excited and stoked that Thank You For Coming gets to start its journey from a festival as prestigious as this."

The film weaves humor seamlessly into its narrative, providing not just a message but also a joyous celebration of womanhood making it a unique blend of entertainment.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6.