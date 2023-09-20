Jeet unveils first look of his next film Manush on Ganesh Chaturthi

Actor-producer Jeet, has once again sent ripples of excitement through the hearts of his fans on this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as he unveiled the first look of his intense action and emotional spectacle Manush. Jeet, known for his charismatic screen presence and stellar performances, has been a cornerstone of Bengali cinema for years. With Manush, he promises to deliver yet another cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the industry.

From the first look in Manush, it is evident that Jeet is finally set to come with a captivating character. The film which is touted to be an intense action yet an emotional drama, is expected to feature the actor in another mysterious role. In the poster, Jeet is seen in a violent yet a cold look sporting a thick beard. The rugged look and the eyes filled with emotions, will tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

The poster of Manush

As we anticipate the release of this promising film, one thing is certain: Jeet's star power continues to shine brightly, and Manush is poised to be another jewel in his illustrious career.

The film Manush- Child of Destiny is produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani on the banner of Jeetz Filmworks.