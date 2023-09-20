The Storyteller to close 14th Chicago South Asian Festival

After planting its flag at various Indian and International film festivals, Jio Studios’ The Storyteller, the Ananth Mahadevan directorial is now selected for the Closing Night Film at the 14th Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 22. The film stars talents like Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More and Revathy. The Storyteller, is based on a short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

An elated filmmaker, Ananth Mahadevan, shared his excitement on film selected at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, “The Storyteller has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master storyteller Satyajit Ray. Film festivals are not just about showcasing our work; they are a celebration of storytelling and the magic of cinema. It gives me immense pride and it’s the most gratifying moment for all of us as our film is selected as a Closing Night Film at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival. It is an opportunity where our stories come to life on the big screen, connecting with audiences and sparking conversations. What is more significant is the unanimous accolades that a Satyajit Ray original is garnering all over the globe. A whole new generation is being initiated into his work!”

Ananth Mahadevan

The Storyteller has earned accolades and praise across several global and Indian film festivals including Busan, Palm Springs, IFFI, International Film Festival of Houston, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, IFFK Kerala, RIFF and Chennai Film Festival. It tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over insomnia, turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, 'The Storyteller' has been produced by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.