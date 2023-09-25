Teaser releases for Alizeh's debut film Farrey

Since the last few days, many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing a cryptic story on social media that had Farrey written on it. And while this build-up to the film created great curiosity among fans, it looks like the cat is finally out of the bag. Farrey is Alizeh's debut film which is being produced by Salman Khan Films. And finally shutting all speculations, the makers have dropped the teaser from the thriller.

Farrey's very first glimpse seems to have sent the internet into a frenzy. While fans are giving it a shout-out, the interesting teaser is piquing up excitement as Salman Khan also shared it on his social media.

The superstar has been lending great support to his niece Alizeh as she makes her big Bollywood debut. Being a doting uncle, Salman shared a heartfelt post for Alizeh some time back. Well, fans have pointed out how natural and stunning Alizeh looks in front of the camera, and we agree.

Having said that, Farrey looks like an edge-of-the-seat gripping thriller at first glance, however, we will learn more about it only after watching more of it.

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. Farrey releases on November 24, this year.