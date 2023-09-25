Yaatris trailer out, a tale of family, emotions, and adventure

The trailer of family drama feature film Yaatris starring Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever, Anuraag Malhan and Chahatt Khanna has released. Helmed by director Harish Vyas and producer Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, the film is set to release on October 6.

Touted to be a heart-warming tale of family, emotions, and adventure, it shows an incredible journey of a middle class family taking a trip to Bangkok. In the film, Raghubir and Seema will be essaying the quintessential parents to siblings Anuraag and Jamie, along with Chahatt Khanna in a prominent character.

Director Harish Vyas shared, "Inspired by the notion that sometimes distance can bring us closer, the film takes us on a journey of emotions, laughter, and cherished values. I had an incredible time working with such a talented and vibrant team. Raghubir's beautiful singing, Seema's fascinating stories, Jamie's infectious laughter, and Anuraag's party spirit added a lot of joy and camaraderie to the set."

Veteran actress Seema Pahwa mentioned, "Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of portraying a wide range of motherly characters; each unique and self-contained. However, the character I’m currently exploring brings with it a sense of unfulfilled passion and dreams. She finds herself unsure of how to achieve her aspirations, leading to a certain level of confusion. This particular role allows me to showcase her personal journey, transcending the typical expectations of a devoted mother whose sole desire is the happiness and success of her family and children."