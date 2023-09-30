Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi shoot for Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi shoot for a week-long schedule at Baku, Azerbaijan for their upcoming movie Crakk. The action–packed drama required just the picture-perfect fusion of modernity and history spread through the landscape and metropolis of this beautiful country. The skyscrapers to ornate architecture add to the glamour of the film’s narrative.

The actors have a sizzling chemistry throughout the movie which is only enhanced by the terrains of the country ranging from the breezy Caspian Sea shore to the bustling streets of Old Town. Vidyut Jammwal who is the lead actor as well as the producer mentions, “I believe that action is not just about performing stunts; it's about conveying emotion through your body language. It's about telling a story with every punch, kick, and movement. Action, to me, is an art form, and I'm passionate about mastering it. Baku isn't just a location; it's a character in itself, a dynamic and integral part of the narrative that ensures the film will be an unforgettable visual treat for audiences worldwide."

The city’s warm and hospitable people as well as vibrant culture have left an indelible mark on the cast and crew of the movie. Crakk has already built anticipation among people and one cannot wait for it to hit the screens in the future.