Vishnu Manchu starts shooting in New Zealand for his magnum opus, Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu, has set forth on an extraordinary cinematic journey with his much-anticipated project, 'Kannappa.' The film, under the visionary direction of Mukesh Kumar Singh, explores the remarkable life of 'Bhakta Kannappa,' an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

Vishnu's unwavering dedication and creative input have fueled the concept and storyline of this cinematic venture for the past seven years. Now, the project is poised to spring to life with over 600 talented cast and crew members converging in the scenic landscapes of New Zealand to embark on the preparations for this monumental masterpiece.

In a social media post, the actor expressed, "A Momentous Journey Begins Today, I find myself in sheer amazement as the adventure of a lifetime unfolds amidst the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, as we commence filming for 'Kannappa.' This dream has been seven years in the making, and its realization stands as a testament to the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvathi Devi."

Vishnu Manchu went on to describe the immense dedication and sacrifices that have characterized the journey leading up to this moment. He shared, "The past eight months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for everyone involved in #Kannappa."

The actor revealed, "In just a few days, a team of over 600 talented individuals from around the world will converge in New Zealand to breathe life into 'Kannappa.' Their sacrifices, leaving behind loved ones, are a testament to their unwavering belief in this project."

Vishnu Manchu concluded with a heartfelt plea to his fans and followers, "As we embark on this magnificent journey, we humbly ask for your love, support, and prayers. 'Kannappa' is not merely a project; it represents a labor of love, dedication, and unwavering belief. Our adventure begins, and together, we shall conjure cinematic magic. Har Har Mahadev."