Brijendra Kala portrays an aspiring politician in the satire, Good Luck

Veteran actor Brijendra Kala, who was seen in films like Jab We Met, Mithya, Agneepath, Paan Singh Tomar, Ankhon Dekhi, PK and Sherni to name a few, is gearing up for his upcoming film, Good Luck, which is set to hit screens on April 5. Touted to be a story of a 75-year-old woman's unexpected pregnancy, the film is directed by Prakhar Shrivastava and will mark the debut of 80-year-old Malti Mathur as the lead actress, who plays Kala's mother.

Talking about what prompted him to take up the film, he says,"I'm absolutely thrilled to be working on this movie. The filmmakers approached me with the screenplay, and I absolutely adored it. Good Luck promises a heartwarming story with a sharp satirical edge, skewering our social media-obsessed culture, all while weaving in suspense that will leave a lasting impression."

Giving insights about his role, he stated, "I'm playing Pappi, an aspiring politician whose meticulously crafted plans are thrown into hilarious disarray by the unexpected news of his mother's pregnancy. As Pappi navigates the delicate dance between his political ambitions and this unforeseen turn of events, the situation spirals into delightful chaos."

Stressing on the subject of the film, Kala adds, "This film is a powerful reminder of the importance of cherishing our elders and making time for meaningful connections, especially in our social media-saturated world. The director and producer are both making their exciting Bollywood debuts, and their dedication is truly inspiring."

Good Luck features an ensemble cast, including Manisha Chitrode, Dr.(Er.) Azad Jain, Tulika Banerjee, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Pannkaj Waagle, Sagar Shende, Ayushi Shukla, Keshav Sharma, Bhushan Jain, and Virendra Nathaniel.