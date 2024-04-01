Falaq Rahi makes her acting debut with 'Bengal 1947'

Actress Falaq Rahi makes her Bollywood debut with Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story, directed by Akashaditya Lama, the film released on March 29. The film features an ensemble cast including Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, Anil Rastogi, Pramod Pawar, Surabhi Srivastava, Vikram TDR, and Atul Gangwar.

Falaq speaks about her character in the film. She says, "I played a very endearing character. Basabhdutta's beauty goes beyond her looks; her innocence and joyful nature are hard to resist. Basabh, the granddaughter of the zamindars, is in love with Mohan, her childhood friend."

On what drew her to the role, she states, "The complexity of this character drew me in. I was nervous at first, but then I remembered I'd been training for this moment. The experience from acting school truly helped me overcome the hurdles of playing Basabh."

Sharing her experience working on the film, Falaq says, "The work experience was unlike any other. The entire team, cast, and everyone on set were very welcoming and fun. We enjoyed each other's company beyond just working together. This film will always be the most special one for me."

Sharing how the response has been so far, she says, "The response is good. Not only the audience but also the critics are liking the script and the performances. They really enjoyed it and also appreciated how I transformed myself into Basabh."