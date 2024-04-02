Abir Chatterjee-Mimi Chakraborty's 'Alaap' to release on April 26

The official motion poster of Alaap, starring Mimi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, has been released, unveiling a glimpse into the world of this upcoming romantic comedy. Directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki, the film promises to be a delightful journey into the complexities of modern relationships.
Alaap revolves around three protagonists – Pablo Majumdar (Abir Chatterjee), Aditi Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty), and Swatilekha Sen (Swastika Dutta) – who work in different IT companies. Their paths cross in the professional sphere, leading to a series of events that unfold the intricacies of relationships and commitment issues through a heartwarming romantic comedy.
Mimi, sharing her experience working with Abir Chatterjee, says, "Abir da is like my family. We share a good space with each other. When I didn’t know anybody in the industry, Abir da was there for me. I can discuss anything and everything with him."
Abir adds, "This is an interesting old school romantic story. Chaki da is an underrated director, and the way he tells a story is unique."
He also shares, "I have worked with Chaki da as a DOP, and I know him for more than 20 years. 10-12 years back, Chaki da had offered both Mimi and me a film together, but ultimately the film didn’t happen. Finally, it’s happening. It is a very sweet and fun love story."
The motion poster captures the essence of the film's theme, showcasing the chemistry between the lead pair.
Premendu Bikash Chaki expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “The film shows that bhalolaga and bhalobasha are two different things, and the main USP of the story is that the hero and heroine never realise their true feelings until towards the end of the film."
"Alaap" promises to be a refreshing take on love, friendship, and self-discovery, highlighting the essence of relationships in a light-hearted yet meaningful manner. It is set to release on April 26.