Abir Chatterjee-Mimi Chakraborty's 'Alaap' to release on April 26

The official motion poster of Alaap, starring Mimi Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, has been released, unveiling a glimpse into the world of this upcoming romantic comedy. Directed by Premendu Bikash Chaki, the film promises to be a delightful journey into the complexities of modern relationships.

Alaap revolves around three protagonists – Pablo Majumdar (Abir Chatterjee), Aditi Mitra (Mimi Chakraborty), and Swatilekha Sen (Swastika Dutta) – who work in different IT companies. Their paths cross in the professional sphere, leading to a series of events that unfold the intricacies of relationships and commitment issues through a heartwarming romantic comedy.

Mimi, sharing her experience working with Abir Chatterjee, says, "Abir da is like my family. We share a good space with each other. When I didn’t know anybody in the industry, Abir da was there for me. I can discuss anything and everything with him."

Abir adds, "This is an interesting old school romantic story. Chaki da is an underrated director, and the way he tells a story is unique."

He also shares, "I have worked with Chaki da as a DOP, and I know him for more than 20 years. 10-12 years back, Chaki da had offered both Mimi and me a film together, but ultimately the film didn’t happen. Finally, it’s happening. It is a very sweet and fun love story."