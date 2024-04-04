Actors Ankush- Oindrila team up for Mirza
This Eid, GanGster drama Mirza: Part 1 – Joker, directed by Sumeet and Saahil Goradia, is all set to hit the screens. Actors Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen will essay the lead characters of Mirza and Muskaan along with an ensemble cast including Kaushik Ganguly and Rishi Kaushik. Indulge chats with the power couple about the movie, how action films have changed over the years in tollywood, and summer fashion and fitness tips.
Excerpts from the conversation…
What intrigued you about the script of Mirza?
Ankush: It’s a gangster drama. I think for so many years audiences have been waiting for this kind of genre and concept. Normally these kinds of action films are very intriguing because of the plot and twists. You can say that the USP of this film is that such kind of film has become parallel cinema right now. Initially, it was like out of several commercial cinemas, there was one parallel cinema that was new to the audience. Nowadays, it’s the other way round.
Also, everything has its own saturation point. The initial action films that we used to do attained saturation back then. Any masala song or trailer that came at that point had reached its peak. But now, people really want it to arrive again in a better way with technology, new directional skills, along with a premium look and feel. That craziness has arrived again which is the biggest advantage of Mirza in recent times.
Oindrila: All the characters of the movie are very interesting. They are very different from each other. My character, Muskaan is very bold–natured. She is very different from Oindrila too in real life. She is a fish-seller with a different avatar.
How would you describe your characters?
Ankush: Mirza is very daring, raw-natured, and careless. He is serious but also very happy-go-lucky. The kind of wittiness he has, especially in difficult moments is commendable.
Oindrila: I would say, my character is bold and attractive.
What was the most challenging part of essaying your characters?
Ankush: Nowadays people think characters like Mirza are very easy to play. But it’s not. Today people have become smarter and more inclined to characters which are relatable. These kinds of films are very celebrated; you go, whistle, clap, come back, and maybe forget the story. But still, nowadays people are into very realistic kind of acting. The portrayal of characters today has to be very effortless. That’s the most difficult part of playing such characters because you will also have a tendency to play like a typical hero. From 2010-2015, such characters were very acceptable with body language like a typical hero. But now, times have changed. We cannot play the character like we used to. We have to re-think a lot if we play a character like Mirza. Machoism today makes you look like a wannabe. That’s where I have sketched the character of Mirza in a very different manner.
Oindrila: For me the whole character is very challenging. It’s a very bold character. Whatever works I have done before, they were simplistic characters. I think this is the most difficult character in my whole career.
What kind of content do you prefer to watch?
Ankush: Thriller
Oindrila: Zombie and action movies. I am less interested in love stories.
Any role/ genre that you would want to explore in the future?
Ankush: An action film with a proper storyline. Many people have a hidden urge of anger and frustration inside. On-screen, if you see somebody venting out their anger for you, you get satisfaction. I think action films have that magic. But you will also have to make the audience believe and relate to your reel-life actions. That’s where the writing and screenplay come in play.
Oindrila: Action
What are your summer fashion styles?
Ankush: Anything that is comfortable
Oindrila: Shorts, sneakers, and casual tees.
How do you keep yourself fit?
Oindrila: Dieting, good sleep patterns, and leading a disciplined life with proper food intake, lots of water, coconut water, lime water, and detox water. Of course, sometimes a cheat meal is involved which has everything from pizza to Biryani and brownie and home-cooked mutton and more.
Mirza releases in theatres on April 10, 2024