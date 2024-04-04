Actors Ankush- Oindrila team up for Mirza 

A

Ankush: It’s a gangster drama. I think for so many years audiences have been waiting for this kind of genre and concept. Normally these kinds of action films are very intriguing because of the plot and twists. You can say that the USP of this film is that such kind of film has become parallel cinema right now. Initially, it was like out of several commercial cinemas, there was one parallel cinema that was new to the audience. Nowadays, it’s the other way round.

Also, everything has its own saturation point. The initial action films that we used to do attained saturation back then. Any masala song or trailer that came at that point had reached its peak. But now, people really want it to arrive again in a better way with technology, new directional skills, along with a premium look and feel. That craziness has arrived again which is the biggest advantage of Mirza in recent times.

Oindrila: All the characters of the movie are very interesting. They are very different from each other. My character, Muskaan is very bold–natured. She is very different from Oindrila too in real life. She is a fish-seller with a different avatar.