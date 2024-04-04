Exclusive: Singer Monomoy Bhattacharya makes acting debut in Devi Chowdhurani

Eminent singer - songwriter-music composer Manomoy Bhattacharya is making an acting debut with the upcoming Bengali movie Devi Chowdhurani.

Bhattacharya will be seen donning the role of the legendary Shyama Sangeet singer Ramprasad Sen.

As Bhattacharya speaks with us, he shared his work experience. "This is indeed a one of a kind experience. For the first time I will be on the big screen, acting. I was a little unsure whether I should take it up but our director, Subhrojit could convince me very well."