Manasi Sinha on her directorial debut, 'Eta Amader Golpo'

A

I was brought up in a joint family, I grew up in my maternal uncle’s place. Just the way I have seen families growing up, I have also seen families breaking. That hurts me. I don’t believe in families being nuclear. There is a requirement for kids to grow up among their grandparents. If the future generations don’t experience joint families, I would say they will miss a lot of things about love. Love cannot be just parental for kids, there are a lot many perspectives that the children are missing these days. That is what formed the basis of my story.

I read out the script to my mother and she liked it. She asked me to direct it, because as she said, if someone else did I may not like the storytelling. Thus, I decided to direct it myself.