Manasi Sinha on her directorial debut, 'Eta Amader Golpo'
As Actor Manasi Sinha is marking her directorial debut with the Bengali romantic comedy Eta Amader Golpo, we catch up with her to learn about the film and her journey as a filmmaker. helmed by saswata chatterjee and Aparajita Adhya, along with actors like sohag sen, Kharaj Mukherjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Arya Dasgupta and others, the film is about different kinds of love.
What inspired you to work on a love story?
I think all stories, whatever we read or see, talk of love. Even if you see bloodshed, that too is because of love. For me, love is the start and end of all. Only the mode of displaying affection differs from one another
What motivated you to take up writing and directing for this film?
I was brought up in a joint family, I grew up in my maternal uncle’s place. Just the way I have seen families growing up, I have also seen families breaking. That hurts me. I don’t believe in families being nuclear. There is a requirement for kids to grow up among their grandparents. If the future generations don’t experience joint families, I would say they will miss a lot of things about love. Love cannot be just parental for kids, there are a lot many perspectives that the children are missing these days. That is what formed the basis of my story.
I read out the script to my mother and she liked it. She asked me to direct it, because as she said, if someone else did I may not like the storytelling. Thus, I decided to direct it myself.
There was a gap during the shot of the film. Was it difficult to get along and prepare with the team again?
Even for those 1-2 years, I had been with the film, working for it. So I did not face any difficulty in getting back on track. And quite interestingly, even the cast and crew didn’t face any challenges.
How was the journey of being a director for the first time?
It was excellent. We are such a close team, that I was always very confident about the project. Everyone will treat this as their baby and will give their 100% to prove themselves.
The film is set to release this month.