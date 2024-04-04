Monika Panwar on playing Jasmine in Dukaan
Young, talented actor Monika Panwar has already won the audience's hearts with her acting skills in Super 30, Mast Mein Rehna Ka, Jamtara and more, will be seen next as the young surrogate mother Jasmine in Siddharth-Garima’s feature film, Dukaan. We spoke with the National School of Drama graduate about the challenges she faced in playing Jasmine, tips for newcomers and more. Excerpts:
How challenging was the role?
Playing Jasmine was quite demanding and exhausting, both physically and mentally. To feel what it is to give away your child, firstly, you have to feel what it is to be a mother. It was quite an enriching experience I would say, more so because I haven’t experienced motherhood yet. What I have experienced is the love and care that my mother has showered on me, but have never seen the world from her point of view.
For me the real challenge was not the character, rather I like it when characters are written with a certain depth and profoundness. The difficult part was the dance sequences which were all well-choreographed, especially the Holi song, which was a single shot. There was no chance of any mistakes.
You are featuring in back to back releases. How do you feel?
I feel blessed and fortunate that I am getting associated with such great writers, directors and actors, who are willing to take up challenges and are ready to tell these diverse stories. At the same time playing these courageous women, the strong independent women, be it Gudiya from Jamtara or Rawas from Mast Mein Rehna Ka, and now Jasmine. As actors, these characters make our dreams come true.
Of all the characters you played, which was the most difficult and why?
I think Jasmine was the most difficult because I am quite far from motherhood or maternal instincts. So it was amazing to dive into those emotions. Also, the pressure of carrying the whole story on your shoulders, because it is my first theatrical release.
What should a newcomer keep in mind while joining the industry?
I think whoever is coming to Mumbai needs to decide what type of actor he or she would want to become. If they want to play just a personality, they can go, take some grooming lessons, and do regular gymming and dancing. But if your focus is meaty characters then you have to work hard in every aspect. Theatre is a must, reading, being aware of literature. These things help a lot.
Upcoming works.
I have got some really interesting projects in the pipeline. One is a Prime Video show with Matchbox and one is a show with Viacom.
Dukaan releases today at the theatres.