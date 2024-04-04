Monika Panwar on playing Jasmine in Dukaan

A

Playing Jasmine was quite demanding and exhausting, both physically and mentally. To feel what it is to give away your child, firstly, you have to feel what it is to be a mother. It was quite an enriching experience I would say, more so because I haven’t experienced motherhood yet. What I have experienced is the love and care that my mother has showered on me, but have never seen the world from her point of view.

For me the real challenge was not the character, rather I like it when characters are written with a certain depth and profoundness. The difficult part was the dance sequences which were all well-choreographed, especially the Holi song, which was a single shot. There was no chance of any mistakes.