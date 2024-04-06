Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid on her Tollywood film, 'O Abhagi'
Bangladeshi actress Rafiath Rashid (Mithila) is back in Tollywood with her latest release O Abhagi. Directed by Anirban Chakraborty, this movie is based on the story Abhagir Swarga by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and also stars Subrata Dutta, Debjani Chatterjee, Ishan Mazumder among others. Mithila takes us through her role in the film.
Tell us about your role in the film and why you said yes to it.
I am playing the titular role of Obhagi in this film. She hails from a poor lower class family and usually women hailing from such families do not have any right to even have dreams and aspirations of their own. But Obhagi not only dreams but dares to live them and has the audacity of falling in love with none other than Yamraj (God of death) himself. The depth and expanse of the role really got me hooked and I said yes to the film to play this powerful role. The film also has a strong message and portrays women from lower and poor caste families who are exploited and oppressed by society and who never dare to dream.
How did you prepare for the role?
Learning a new dialect for the film wasn't that difficult for me since as a Bangladeshi, speaking in various dialects comes naturally to me. What was more important was to understand Obhagi and her journey, dreams and sadness, to portray her credibly on screen.
You are not much seen in Tollywood and Kolkata. What's keeping you busy?
I would say I'm not much seen anywhere because I have a full-time profession of an international development worker. I am the head of an early childhood development programme at an international organisation and my projects are all in Africa. I travel almost every month and I am also busy doing my PhD in early childhood development at the University of Geneva. Besides that I have a child to look after, hence acting has always been secondary in my life, I don't live on acting and I am privileged to choose a film that I want to do.
What kind of roles attract you?
I love the diversity of stories and characters that I haven't played before. I love experimenting with roles and taking up something that challenges me and intrigues me.