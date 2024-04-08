Actor Srijita Ghosh to make Bollywood debut with 'Love Dobaara'

Hailing from Kolkata, Srijita's journey to stardom is a testament to her passion and dedication. A trained classical dancer, she earned a Bachelor's degree in science before embarking on her acting career. With her remarkable talent and captivating presence, she made a notable mark in the Telugu film industry, solidifying her status as a rising star.

When asked her about the list of directors she yearns to work with in Bollywood and she said in one breath, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, Imtiaz Ali sir, Shoojit Sircar sir, Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir...the list goes on."

In fact, she is always looking for characters where she can challenge herself to become a better actor. "The characters should excite me to perform... something which is relatable may be to our daily lives, socially relevant or historical, biographical. I am game for anything that would excite me as an actor," said the young actor.