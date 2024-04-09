Shreyas Talpade’s mythological flick Luv You Shankar's trailer out now!

The trailer of the upcoming animated mythological film titled Luv You Shankar, which promises to weave a magical story of faith, friendship, and adventure, released earlier today. The film, directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey and Mann Gandhi.
Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the endearing bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, thus making the film a complete family entertainer.
Talking about his excitement for the film, actor Shreyas Talpade says, ”Being part of Luv You Shankar was amazing. It's a story that will make you smile and think about the wonders of life. Such kinds of film really can touch the hearts of moviegoers which makes it even more special. I am really excited to treat my audience with this beautiful film.”
Actress Tanisha Mukerji adds, "I loved being a part of this special movie. It's a beautiful tale that touches your heart and makes you believe in something bigger. Our adorable little lord Shiva will definitely make you smile."
The director shares, "With Luv You Shankar, we wanted to create a movie that brings joy and inspiration to everyone who watches it. The story will take you on a magical journey to Banaras and beyond."
Luv You Shankar is slated to release in theatres on April 19 in four languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.