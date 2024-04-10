Rajkummar portrays the indomitable spirit of blind industrialist Srikanth Bolla in biopic

The three-minute and 17-second video begins with Rajkummar as Srikanth saying, 'I want to be the first visually challenged president of the country.'

The trailer traces the remarkable journey of Srikanth from his childhood days, saying, 'mai bhaag nahi sakta, sirf lad sakta hun (I cannot run, I can only fight)'. There are glimpses of Srikanth getting 98 per cent in the 12th board examination, to him determined to take science as a subject in graduation.

Jyotika, who plays a teacher is seen saying to Srikanth, 'In the Indian education system, the visually impaired can't choose science'.

They are then seen filing a case on the Indian education system. It is a story of a man whose vision inspired the world.

The movie promises to be an extraordinary journey, encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also a story of his unique character and wittiness and how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.