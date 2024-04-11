Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu scores a hattrick at NYIFF with 'Rhino Charge'

A

Razia, a maid turned care-giver finds herself in a precarious situation, when she makes her first attempt at bathing a wheelchair-bound veteran of the Indian Army, in the midst of a personal tragedy – set in Calcutta, at the backdrop of the Ukraine-Russian war.

The film is like jhaalmuri — a mixture of many unlikely things, but when put together, it has a distinct taste and flavour. Essentially it’s a story of a Muslim woman in a man’s world, with an underlying socio-political narrative, told in the garb of a riveting, deadpan dark comedy.