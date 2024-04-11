New poster of 'Phule' unveiled on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule

In the newly unveiled poster, lead actors Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, portraying the iconic couple, are depicted gazing towards the horizon, symbolising the dawn of a new era—a metaphor for the educational revolution initiated by the Phules.

Their resolute expressions and striking resemblance to the revered social reformers serve as a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule in their pursuit of social justice and equality.

Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, revered as visionary social reformers, blazed a trail in the fight against caste and gender-based discrimination. Their pioneering efforts led to the establishment of India's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, laying the foundation for a transformative revolution in education and social reform.

Despite the challenges posed by British imperialism, the Phules remained steadfast in their mission, earning Jyotirao the esteemed title of 'Mahatma' for his tireless advocacy of gender and caste equality.

Speaking about the film, Mahadevan expressed his desire to shine a spotlight on the prevailing social ills that continue to plague society today. "Mahatma and Jyotiba Phule fought against caste and gender discrimination, which unfortunately persists even today. I aim to reignite conversations about these pressing issues that demand our attention," remarked Mahadevan.

As anticipation builds for the release of Phule, the unveiling of the new poster serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of two extraordinary individuals whose tireless efforts continue to inspire generations and shape the future of a more equitable society. The film currently in post production, is slated to release this year.