Prakhar Singh on Family Aaj Kal: The show revolves around unemployment and societal bias

Actor Prakhar Singh is earning accolades for his latest show, Family Aaj Kal, which began streaming on SonyLIV on April 3. Set against the backdrop of Delhi, this five-episode family drama also stars Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, the late Nitesh Pandey, Aakarshan Singh, and Masood Akhtar alongside Prakhar.

Talking about his character, Prakhar said, "Gaurav is a cab driver. As we all know, unemployment is one of the most concerning issues in our country. A lot of educated, qualified people have to take up odd jobs to meet their ends. And Gaurav is one of those people. Irrespective of his education and qualifications, he has to take up the job of a cab driver to support his family. He hustles with the hope to expand and open his own travel agency and become successful."

He adds, "During one such ride, he meets Meher, who works for a MNC, and they fall in love eventually. This creates a tussle in her otherwise progressive family, as they refuse to even meet Gaurav. It’s a beautiful part that depicts the life of a person who’s leading an honest life and is stuck in the class bias."

On sharing how he prepped for the role, he mentions, "For my character, I drew inspiration from countless qualified individuals I've seen struggle against societal bias and limited opportunities. Having faced judgments in my own acting career, a field often dismissed as frivolous, I resonated with Gaurav's fight for recognition based on merit. My past collaborations with Civic Studios on similar stories made me a natural fit for the role, and I'm honoured to bring Gaurav's story to life."

Describing his work experience in the show, Prakhar says, "Working alongside the talented Apoorva Arora as Meher was a joy, and our natural on-screen chemistry blossomed through dedicated preparation. The exceptional ensemble cast, including the irreplaceable late Nitesh Pandey, who plays Meher's father, made filming a fulfilling experience. Director Parikshit Joshi fostered a unique approach when I met the entire cast for the first time during the scene where Gaurav meets Meher's family. This brilliant technique resulted in honest and organic on-screen relationships, a memory I cherish."

Talking about what makes Family Aaj Kal different from other family dramas, he says, "Family Aaj Kal transcends the typical drama-comedy-romance formula. It tackles the serious issue of youth unemployment and societal challenges, prompting thoughtful reflection alongside entertainment. The show poignantly portrays the struggle of breaking class barriers, a reality that many face. By humanising cab drivers like Gaurav, it encourages viewers to see beyond professions."