Sneha Desai opens up about writing 'Laapataa Ladies'
Writer Sneha Desai stepped in to take forward the narrative of Laapataa Ladies which has been one of the most appreciated and critically acclaimed movies of 2024 so far. Marking the comeback of Kiran Rao as a director after 13 years, Laapataa Ladies has a strong messaging in finding women’s voices in today’s society. While the story was originally by Biplab Goswami, Sneha built on it carefully fleshing up the characters and the emotions while honouring the original source. We speak to the writer about working on Laapataa Ladies, how writing in various mediums differ, the evolution of content and her upcoming projects.
Laapataa Ladies is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. How did you build on the existing text?
When it came to building upon Biplab Goswami’s original story for Laapataa Ladies, our approach was to enrich its essence with an additional layer of charm and humour. We aimed to create a cinematic experience that not only stayed true to the core of the narrative but also infused it with our own unique creative touch. It was about striking a delicate balance between honouring the essence of the source material and add fresh vitality into it to captivate and delight the audience throughout the journey of the film.
Did Kiran Rao or Aamir Khan give you a brief on the way to proceed?
Working on Laapataa Ladies was truly a collaborative effort with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. While there wasn’t a rigidly defined brief, the emphasis was on crafting a compelling story that seamlessly blended logic and magic. Kiran and Aamir provided us with the freedom to explore our creativity fully. They encouraged us to steer clear of any forced elements and instead focus on universal themes that could resonate deeply with audiences from diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Did you have any face in mind for the characters while penning down the movie?
Throughout the creative process of Laapataa Ladies, our primary focus was on crafting characters that felt genuinely authentic and relatable. Unlike having specific actors in mind while penning down the screenplay, our priority was to develop characters with rich depth and complexity. We wanted these characters to leap off the page and come alive on screen, regardless of who ultimately portrayed them, ensuring that each one had a distinct voice and journey that resonated with the audience.
How has content for Television and theatres evolved over the years?
Over the years, we’ve witnessed a remarkable evolution in the content landscape for both television and theatre. Television programming has seen a notable increase in the representation of women protagonists, reflecting shifting audience demographics and preferences. On the other hand, theatre has experienced a freshness with a renewed demand for quality storytelling that pushes creative boundaries and explores a diverse range of themes, catering to the evolving tastes of modern audiences hungry for fresh and engaging narratives.
Do you find the process any different while writing for film, television and theatre?
While the fundamental essence of storytelling remains consistent across film, television, and theatre, each medium presents its own set of unique challenges and intricacies. Writing for film often entails a meticulous focus on visual storytelling and narrative pacing, with an emphasis on crafting compelling characters and engaging plotlines that resonate with audiences on an emotional level. Television writing, meanwhile, requires a keen understanding of episodic structure and pacing to maintain viewer interest over multiple episodes or seasons. Theatre, with its live performance aspect, demands strong dialogue and character development to captivate audiences in real-time, fostering a deep connection between the performers and the audience.
What kind of content is the need of the hour?
In today’s ever-changing landscape, the demand for content that not only entertains but also inspires and enlightens has never been greater. Audiences crave stories that reflect diverse voices, address pressing social issues, and offer fresh perspectives that challenge the existing conditions. Whether it’s on the silver screen, the small screen, or the stage, there is a growing hunger for authenticity and relatability in storytelling that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences on a profound and meaningful level.
Upcoming projects
Maharaj, a collaboration with YRF, is poised to make its debut on Netflix as my next release, promising to captivate audiences with its intriguing narrative. Additionally, there’s a much-anticipated Gujarati play in the pipeline, offering a chance to explore storytelling in my native language and connect with audiences on a more personal level.