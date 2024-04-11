Sneha Desai opens up about writing 'Laapataa Ladies'

Writer Sneha Desai stepped in to take forward the narrative of Laapataa Ladies which has been one of the most appreciated and critically acclaimed movies of 2024 so far. Marking the comeback of Kiran Rao as a director after 13 years, Laapataa Ladies has a strong messaging in finding women’s voices in today’s society. While the story was originally by Biplab Goswami, Sneha built on it carefully fleshing up the characters and the emotions while honouring the original source. We speak to the writer about working on Laapataa Ladies, how writing in various mediums differ, the evolution of content and her upcoming projects.