Musician duo Akshay and IP open up on making the soundtracks for ‘Crew’
As Crew is making headlines after its release especially for its peppy soundtracks, we speak to Akshay and IP the duo behind the foot tapping songs from the movie. IP’s lyrics complement the comedic and situational narrative of the movie and take it forward. While both the musicians debut together as a duo, Akshay has to his credit the award-winning song Ranjha from Shershah apart from works in Gully Boy, Kesari, Phillauri and more; and IP is credited for releases like Jehda Nasha, Disco Balma, Nadiyon Paar and others. He also worked with Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej and Lucky Ali.
Indulge catches up with the duo on their soundtracks for Crew, re-imagining two iconic songs, inspiration behind their works and more.
Excerpts:
Why did you choose to remake “Choli Ke Peeche” and “Sona Kitna Sona” for the movie?
Akshay: When Rhea initially approached us for our original song “Dar Badar,” there wasn’t a plan to remake these iconic tracks. However, while watching the film, we stumbled upon a perfect fit for “Sona Kitna Sona” during a pivotal heist sequence. With Rhea’s enthusiastic support, we decided to integrate it into the film’s narrative. We felt confident that it would offer a fresh, out-of-the-box soundtrack. Hence, we embraced the opportunity to re-imagine these classics, infusing them with our unique style and perspective.
IP: Since Tips was involved, we had access to their catalogue, and it made sense to reimagine “Sona Kitna Sona” given the movie’s gold heist theme. Additionally, we wanted a consistent sound throughout the film, and “Choli Ke Peeche” fit that bill perfectly.
Were you worried about the risks of remaking these iconic songs?
Akshay: Remaking iconic songs like “Choli Ke Peeche” undoubtedly carries a certain weight of expectation and apprehension. However, rather than succumbing to pressure, we approached the task with excitement and determination. Our goal was to give these classics a contemporary twist while honouring their original essence. We understood the importance of retaining the legacy and nuances of the songs, which guided our creative process.
IP: Not at all. We were excited rather than worried, as we aimed to bring newness while preserving the essence of the originals
What brief did you get from Rhea Kapoor?
Akshay: Rhea’s brief was simple yet profound. She wanted songs that not only complemented the film’s narrative but also pushed the boundaries of creativity. Moreover, she actively participated in the creative process, offering invaluable insights and feedback that shaped the final outcome. Ultimately, her vision for the film’s soundtrack resonated with our own, creating a harmonious collaboration that yielded exceptional results.
IP: Rhea’s approach was refreshing. She simply wanted us to deliver our best and create something cool and different. Her openness to experimentation allowed us to express ourselves freely. The only brief we received was to make songs that we would be proud of and would enjoy listening to all day.
Did past successes add pressure for Crew?
Akshay : We view each project as a unique opportunity to express ourselves and connect with audiences on a deeper level. While our previous successes have certainly bolstered our confidence, they have not overshadowed our commitment to artistic integrity and innovation. Instead of dwelling on expectations, we focused on enjoying the creative process and delivering music that we genuinely love and believe in. For us, the journey of creating music is inherently rewarding, regardless of external pressures or expectations.
IP: Not at all. We approach each project with the same enthusiasm and dedication, regardless of past successes. For us, it’s about enjoying the process and creating honest, unpretentious work that we believe in. If anything, past successes have only boosted our confidence and self-belief.
What’s your creative process like?
Akshay: Our creative process is deeply rooted in collaboration, authenticity, and experimentation. When IP and I come together, we draw inspiration from our shared experiences, personal insights, and diverse musical influences. Our creative synergy allows us to explore a wide range of ideas and concepts, from catchy melodies to innovative arrangements. We believe in fostering an environment of open communication and mutual respect, where every idea is valued and every voice is heard. Whether we’re brainstorming lyrics, composing melodies, or refining production elements, our goal is to create music that resonates with audiences on a profound emotional level.
IP: We try to tap into our shared energy and create something soulful or resonant. Our synergy allows us to explore different avenues and craft music that speaks to people. It’s a gift we cherish, knowing that our combined efforts yield something unique and engaging.
What inspires you?
Akshay: Inspiration stems from a deep appreciation for life’s experiences, from the mundane to the extraordinary. Whether it’s the simple joys of spending time with family, the beauty of nature, or the power of human connection, we find inspiration in the richness of everyday life. Moreover, our creative process is fuelled by a sense of curiosity, exploration, and self-discovery. We draw inspiration from a diverse array of sources, including literature, art, culture, and personal introspection. Ultimately, our goal is to channel these diverse influences into music that resonates with audiences on a profound emotional and intellectual level, breaking the limitations of language and culture.
IP: Personally, my wife has been a significant inspiration, her belief in me and her constant encouragement drives me forward.
What's next?
IP: We’re excited about the diverse projects in the pipeline, ranging from feature films to web series. These projects offer us the opportunity to explore different genres and styles, from Qawalis to pop songs.
Akshay: Additionally, collaborations in the fashion industry present new avenues for creative expression, something we’re eager to explore further.