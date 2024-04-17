Ishita Ganguly opens up about her upcoming horror short film, ‘Happy Ending’

Talking about her character in the short film, she said, "I'm playing the protagonist, whose name is also Ishita. She's a very modern girl, has a strong character. However, there's a spooky twist – supernatural elements come into play, leading to a thrilling situation. The film explores how she deals with these challenges."

Sharing her experiences with preparation and challenges, she stated, "When you're doing a web series or a movie, you have a lot of time to develop your characters. But in a short film, the time is very limited. It becomes more challenging to escalate the thrill in such a short format. For me, it was especially challenging because the character has many shades, and I had to portray them all within this limited time."

She added, "We faced a lot of challenges in such a short time, but with the help of our director, producer, and the entire team, we pulled it off. The experience was amazing."

Spilling the beans about the film's USP, she shared, "The USP of the film is its suspenseful thriller element. While thrillers are common, this one has a special twist that I won't reveal just yet. Let's just say there are 3-4 masked men who haunt her throughout the story. Is it a conspiracy, or is it something truly horrifying?"