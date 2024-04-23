Aamir Khan's iconic song, Papa Kehte Hain relaunched; singer Udit Narayan goes down memory lane

Aamir Khan and Udit Narayan went down memory lane, 36 years to be exact, as the iconic song of the duo, Papa Kehta Hain, from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) was relaunched recently. The relaunch, which was held in Andrew College, Mumbai was part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Shrikanth.

At the event, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and the King of 1990s playback, Udit Narayan, engaged in a fun banter as they took a nostalgic trip to the 1980s. Speaking on the occasion, Udit Narayan said, "All of us in the team of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak were starting off in the industry. I was particularly nervous, and felt if this song didn't work, I would have to pack my bags and go back to my hometown."

Aamir chimed in as he quipped, "Aur mujhe dekh ke toh inko pakka laga hoga, 'Ye hero hai toh fir pakka saamaan baandh kar vapas jana padega' (Looking at a debut actor like me at that time, he must've felt that it's definitely time for him to pack bags)".

36 years later, things have changed for the two gentlemen and how. While one is a Bollywood superstar and has made path-breaking films, the other has serenaded a generation of music lovers with his tracks in the 1990s along with his professional rival but best friend Kumar Sanu.

Shrikanth actor Rajkummar Rao said hat he used to listen to the song for inspiration and motivation while shuttling between his home in Gurgaon and his theatre institute on his bicycle.Music composer Aditya Deb, who has redone Papa Kehte Hain, shared that he requested Udit to re-record a small bit of the song on a 6/8 time signature for the song. The composer was left amazed at Udit's craft as he recorded the bit in a single take.