Filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta on 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

I was always interested in the story of what happens to all those perfectly in love couples that we show in our films. Imagine Raj and Simran after running away on the train at the end of DDLJ, what happens to them after 20 years? Where are they now? Have they become flatmates instead of lovers? What happens when the initial chemistry has worn off and love becomes a habit? When love becomes old, is it not love? In our movies, we always show love as a zero or one equation, as black or white. It’s there or it’s not; I feel love is cyclical – it comes and goes. And that’s what makes love confusing. My writers and I wanted to tell a story of this kind of modern, real, lived-in love.

The film is based on Azazel Jacob’s The Lovers. But we made it our own. Changed the world completely to suit our audiences, and of course, we took inspiration from people around us, friends, colleagues and families.