Filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta on 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'
Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, sees love in a marriage from a very different angle. While the director tells us that she has explored in the film what happens when the initial chemistry in a couple wears off and love becomes a habit, she also throws light on her unconventional casting. Excerpts from the chat:
What made you go for this film? Does it have real-life inspirations?
I was always interested in the story of what happens to all those perfectly in love couples that we show in our films. Imagine Raj and Simran after running away on the train at the end of DDLJ, what happens to them after 20 years? Where are they now? Have they become flatmates instead of lovers? What happens when the initial chemistry has worn off and love becomes a habit? When love becomes old, is it not love? In our movies, we always show love as a zero or one equation, as black or white. It’s there or it’s not; I feel love is cyclical – it comes and goes. And that’s what makes love confusing. My writers and I wanted to tell a story of this kind of modern, real, lived-in love.
The film is based on Azazel Jacob’s The Lovers. But we made it our own. Changed the world completely to suit our audiences, and of course, we took inspiration from people around us, friends, colleagues and families.
Were these actors always your first choice?
We were clear from the outset that we wanted the audiences to like and feel for all four characters in the story. Much like in real life, like most of us, all of them are flawed. We wanted actors who were inherently likeable and relatable…So that even when they make mistakes, the audiences still like them, still feel for them and care about their stories. All four of our actors bring that to the table. Vidya, Pratik, Ileana and Sendhil are very different from each other, but they all bring this quality to their characters – they are so likeable and relatable.
Does the film talk about a mismatched couple becoming each other’s habit?
The film actually talks about what happens when love becomes old. What happens when the initial chemistry has worn off and love becomes a habit?
What's your idea of a marriage and incompatible couples stuck in a marital bond?
I personally believe that no one should be stuck in anything. If something doesn’t work for you then you must do whatever it takes to get yourself out of it whether it is a job, marriage or anything for that matter. Marriage can be wonderful but it can be wonderfully hard too. And I think somewhere we should be okay with the idea that if it doesn’t work it is absolutely fine to move on.
What is the kind of genre that you usually like to work/deal with?
I love to deal with the complications of the human mind, complicated grey characters and relationships. Why do people do what they do? Life is stranger than fiction. And I am fascinated by that.
Do Aur Do Pyaar happens after a long hiatus. What kept you busy all these years?
I am primarily an ad film director. I have my company called Oink Films and we have a lot of fun making ads. We have more pets in our office than people and everyone is an animal lover. That keeps me more than busy while I write and make feature films.
What kind of content do you love watching?
I don’t watch content aggressively like most other people, especially in our profession. I mostly watch feature films. I somehow don’t have the patience to watch a series. I need to know the whole story in one go. I love the works of Sam Mendes and Alexander Payne. Those are the kind of films I want to make in my life.