'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' star Prasanna says he felt goosebumps while shooting for his role

The trailer of the upcoming fictional war room drama recently dropped on YouTube. The show has an ensemble star cast Prasanna, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill and Ashutosh Rana, and is directed by Santosh Singh. The high-octane fictional drama, inspired from real life events is shot on a grand scale.The web series decodes the modern warfare that isn’t simply fought on physical borders but transcends to social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics.

Calling it one of the most challenging roles in his career, Jimmy Shergill, says, "We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room. I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”