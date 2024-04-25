EXCLUSIVE: Kanwalpreet Singh reveals his special connection with the storyline of 'Gabru Gang'

Actor Kanwalpreet Singh, who has been a part of multiple popular projects, is currently winning laurels for his performance in the film Gabru Gang. The actor was seen playing the role of Uday, a young and dynamic person who loves flying kites. Gabru Gang is the world's first film based on a kite competition. The film has been captivating the audiences with its unique storyline and exhilarating visuals.

Recently, in a tête-à-tête with us, the actor revealed his special connection with the storyline of the film.

Revealing his special connection with the storyline of the film, Kanwalpreet says, "I fell in love with the narrative when I first heard it, because I found a special connection to it. Actually, my dad is a world record holder for kites, and he has made the smallest kite that can pass through the eye of the needle. Apart from this, my father has four mentions in the World book of Records — India book of Records, Limca book of Records, World Records India and Drachen Foundations. So, this connection was pretty strong and authentic for me. Due to my father, I also have a huge interest in kite flying, so my prior knowledge worked as a plus point for me."