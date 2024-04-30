Film announced on the life and times of Parvathy Baul

Indian actor-filmmaker Soumyajit Majumdar's latest venture, Joyguru, a Hindi-language feature film, marks a significant step in the global cinema arena. Following the acclaim of his multi award-winning debut film Homecoming, Majumdar embarks on a new cinematic journey to narrate the extraordinary life of internationally renowned singer and mystic artist, Parvathy Baul.
Recently announced after Parvathy's enthralling performance at Times Square during a Bengali New Year celebration, Joyguru promises to be a musical odyssey. Largely based on Parvathy Baul's life, the film captures Radhika Das Baul's collaboration with Bollywood music director Ritwik on a groundbreaking album of Baul songs transcreated in Hindi. Their unique bond unfolds just before her sudden disappearance from her ashram near Shantiniketan, in Bengal.
Parvathy Baul's artistic legacy extends beyond performance; she is a torchbearer of the Baul tradition, recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Her spiritual journey, spanning over two decades and forty countries, reflects a commitment to preserving and sharing Baul wisdom.
Set to commence filming in 2025, Joyguru stands as the first Indo-UK-USA-France co-production. Renowned cinematographer Ravi Varman will capture the essence of Parvathy Baul's journey on screen. The film's narrative traverses Shantiniketan, Kolkata, Vrindavan, and Kerala in India, as well as locations in the UK, USA, and France.
As Joyguru gears up for representation at Cannes Film Festival, it represents a convergence of cultures and a celebration of universal themes. Through captivating storytelling, the film invites audiences worldwide to experience the transformative power of Baul music and philosophy.