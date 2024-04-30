Film announced on the life and times of Parvathy Baul

Recently announced after Parvathy's enthralling performance at Times Square during a Bengali New Year celebration, Joyguru promises to be a musical odyssey. Largely based on Parvathy Baul's life, the film captures Radhika Das Baul's collaboration with Bollywood music director Ritwik on a groundbreaking album of Baul songs transcreated in Hindi. Their unique bond unfolds just before her sudden disappearance from her ashram near Shantiniketan, in Bengal.

Parvathy Baul's artistic legacy extends beyond performance; she is a torchbearer of the Baul tradition, recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Her spiritual journey, spanning over two decades and forty countries, reflects a commitment to preserving and sharing Baul wisdom.