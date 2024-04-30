Spy universe film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to have seven big action sequences

The success of these two films solidified Aditya’s belief to introduce two more larger-than-life agents: Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan in War, and Pathaan, portrayed by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Pathaan witnessed the crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe, showcasing the union of SRK and Salman Khan in an action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these cinematic icons.

In Tiger 3, Pathaan and Tiger reunite once more, with Kabir from the War franchise also making an appearance towards the end credits, indicating that all actors from the spy universe could now be seen across different timelines.

The next film from the spy universe will be Pathaan 2, followed by Tiger vs Pathaan.