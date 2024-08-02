From ‘Hera Pheri’ to ‘Housefull’: Akshay Kumar’s best comedy roles

Akshay Kumar is set to make a triumphant return to comedy with his upcoming Independence Day release, Khel Khel Mein. After a five-year hiatus from the genre, the Bollywood superstar shared the first poster of the film on social media recently, featuring a star-studded cast including Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor. The poster, highlighting Akshay's striking salt-and-pepper look, has fans eagerly anticipating his comedic comeback. As he returns to tickle our funny bone once more, let us revisit some of his iconic comedies:
Hera Pheri was one of the best series Akshay has acted in, with its sequel Phir Hera Pheri being equally amusing. However, the original is a classic with Akshay as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya and Suniel Shetty as Shyam. Directed by Priyadarshan and written by Siddique, Lal Neeraj Vora and Anand S. Vardhan, the film follows three jobless men trying to earn money in a humorous way of life In addition to lead star cast, the film stars Tabu (in a special appearance), Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna among others.
One of the best roles in his filmography comes with his romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where Akshay played Sunny - a quirky casanova who just loves pulling Sameer (Salman Khan), maybe because he aspires to be with Rani (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). Directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee, the film was showcased during the time Akshay Kumar had aced his comic timing and joined with Sunny's zany antics, this one helped him become one of the most memorable character essayed on screen by him.
Directed by Priyadarshan, this film stars Akshay as Mac, who juggles three girlfriends with the help of his friend Sam (John Abraham). The film is a remake of Priyadarshan's 1980s Malayalam hit Boeing Boeing. Akshay's performance as a ladies' man and his chemistry with John Abraham make it one of his finest comedy roles.
In this comedy-drama directed by Priyadarshan and written by Neeraj Vora, a drama troupe gets trapped in a murder case. The film stars Akshay, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, and Jackie Shroff, among others. The comic timing and the punchlines are what make this film so remarkable. Today, you can still see some of its scenes as a part of many viral memes.
Directed by Sajid Khan, this film follows three womanisers whose lives change when a baby comes into their lives. Starring Akshay, Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan, the film is loosely based on the Malayalam film Thoovalsparsham. It is difficult to say whether it was the dialogues, the chemistry between the three actors or the songs that made it such a huge success.
This film gave a new definition to the horror-comedy genre. Vidya Balan's portrayal of Manjulika took care of the horror part and Akshay as psychiatrist Aditya was quite funny as he was shown with the right sense of humour for the role he portrays. The cast includes Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Paresh Rawal. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and is written by Neeraj Vora. It is the tale of eerie goings-on in a familial palace which beckon Aditya to resolve them.
While actors like Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar did an excellent job as Majnu Bhai-Uday Shetty respectively in this film, it was Akshay's all innocent-hapless-Rajiv who stole every frame. The movie is about Rajiv's struggle to marry Sanjana (Katrina Kaif) Uday' sister, against a demand by his uncle Dr Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal). Also in the cast are Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz and Feroz Khan.
This blockbuster features Akshay Kumar as Happy Singh, who goes to Australia to bring back his best friend but ends up becoming a godfather in the Australian underworld. Directed and written by Anees Bazmee, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Neha Dhupia. Its comedy, unique situations and Akshay playing a sikh character with so much ease and genuinty make it a memorable ride for fans.
This comedy-drama directed by Priyadarshan features Akshay, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Katrina Kaif. It revolves around two friends who get involved in a series of comedic misadventures. Akshay Kumar, wearing a joker mask, and Suniel Shetty's hilarious antics in Kuljeet Kaur's house and the chaotic final chase for money make the film unforgettable.
Directed by Sajid Khan, this comedy-drama stars Akshay as Aarush, a man who believes he is jinxed and gets entangled in a web of lies while seeking true love. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, and Boman Irani. It started a successful series of Akshay Kumar-led comedies.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)