From ‘Hera Pheri’ to ‘Housefull’: Akshay Kumar’s best comedy roles

One of the best roles in his filmography comes with his romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where Akshay played Sunny - a quirky casanova who just loves pulling Sameer (Salman Khan), maybe because he aspires to be with Rani (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). Directed by David Dhawan and written by Anees Bazmee, the film was showcased during the time Akshay Kumar had aced his comic timing and joined with Sunny's zany antics, this one helped him become one of the most memorable character essayed on screen by him.