‘VD12’ poster revealed: Vijay Deverakonda’s fierce new avatar sets social media abuzz

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram to unveil the first-look poster for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled VD12. This reveal has ignited a wave of excitement among his fabs, heightening anticipation for his much-awaited project.

The poster delivers a powerful visual punch, showcasing the actor in a jaw-dropping, fierce new avatar. With a buzz cut, blood smeared across his face, and a dramatic pose of screaming into the rain, the image conveys raw intensity. The accompanying caption reads, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth," adding a layer of mystique and deepens the sense of anticipation surrounding the film.