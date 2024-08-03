‘VD12’ poster revealed: Vijay Deverakonda’s fierce new avatar sets social media abuzz

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram to unveil the first-look poster for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled VD12. This reveal has ignited a wave of excitement among his fabs, heightening anticipation for his much-awaited project.
The poster delivers a powerful visual punch, showcasing the actor in a jaw-dropping, fierce new avatar. With a buzz cut, blood smeared across his face, and a dramatic pose of screaming into the rain, the image conveys raw intensity. The accompanying caption reads, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth," adding a layer of mystique and deepens the sense of anticipation surrounding the film.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has currently completed 60 per cent of its shoot. The poster announces that it is set to hit the screens on March 28, 2025. Not much details about the film have been confirmed yet, but it is likely to be a spy thriller where Vijay is expected to take on the role of a cop for the first time. The movie promises to deliver a powerful mix of action and drama, captivating audiences with its emotionally charged narrative and thrilling, action-packed sequences.
As fans eagerly await more details about the movie, the buzz and enthusiasm surrounding the title reveal continue to build for what promises to be a groundbreaking cinematic experience.
Vijay was last seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD in a special cameo role as Arjuna. Looking ahead, along with VD12 he will next be seen in VD14 directed by Rahul Sankrityan and SVC59 directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.
Written by Twinkle Hemani