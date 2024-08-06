Anjan Dutt-Aparna Sen’s 'Ei Raat Tomar Amaar' to hit theatres on August 30

The makers of Ei Raat Tomar Amaar dropped the first poster of the film, starring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, today. Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the movie will have its theatrical release on August 30.
The poster shows Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt who star opposite each other as a couple. The story delves into the evolution of the couple’s relationship over time bringing out deep emotional layers of their relationship. Aparna essays the role of Jaya while Anjan plays Amar and the movie journeys into three decades of their marital life with memories of regrets, heartbreaks, love and forgiveness. It highlights on the meaning of love in a journey full of ups and downs.
This is the second film to be released under Hoichoi Studios following the major success of Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole earlier this year. Aparna and Anjan will be reuniting on-screen after they were last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s National Award winning period drama – Ek Je Chhilo Raja.
The three actor-directors have crossed paths earlier as well. Anjan Dutt had launched Parambrata in Half Chocolate. Aparna and Anjan had earlier been part of Mahaprithibi and Achanaak by Mrinal Sen but did not share screen space. When Aparna turned director, she cast Anjan Dutt in pivotal roles in Mr and Mrs Iyer and Juganto.
Ei Raat Tomar Amaar is expected to invoke nostalgia in the hearts of the audience and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with three stalwarts of Bengali cinema behind the making of it.