Anjan Dutt-Aparna Sen’s 'Ei Raat Tomar Amaar' to hit theatres on August 30

The makers of Ei Raat Tomar Amaar dropped the first poster of the film, starring Anjan Dutt and Aparna Sen, today. Directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the movie will have its theatrical release on August 30.

The poster shows Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt who star opposite each other as a couple. The story delves into the evolution of the couple’s relationship over time bringing out deep emotional layers of their relationship. Aparna essays the role of Jaya while Anjan plays Amar and the movie journeys into three decades of their marital life with memories of regrets, heartbreaks, love and forgiveness. It highlights on the meaning of love in a journey full of ups and downs.

This is the second film to be released under Hoichoi Studios following the major success of Shri Swapankumarer Badami Hyenar Kobole earlier this year. Aparna and Anjan will be reuniting on-screen after they were last seen in Srijit Mukherji’s National Award winning period drama – Ek Je Chhilo Raja.