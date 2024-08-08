‘People who judge can keep judging,’ says Sunny Leone, as she opens up on films, family, adoption and mental health

Are there actors other than the Bachchan and the Khans whose names in themselves are complete introductions? Well, presenting Sunny Leone. Born Karenjit ‘Karen’ Kaur Vohra from Canada, re-born as Sunny Leone, who has gracefully lived, owned and transitioned many identities, never shying away from being who she really is despite being judged. “People who judge, they can keep on judging. It’s okay. We all do it,” she begins. Her calm composure in dealing with life’s many adversities, to setting the screen on fire with her performance every single time — they don’t make a Sunny Leone too often.

Sunny entered India with a Bigg Boss ticket and became an overnight sensation. She soon transitioned to mainstream Indian cinema with her Bollywood debut Jism 2 (2012) showcasing her versatility, which led to a series of successful films including Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015). Sunny’s ability to reinvent herself has made her a prominent figure in Indian films. Be it Baby Doll or Laila Main Laila, Sunny’s charm is enough to cast a spell on all types of audiences. In addition to her acting career, Sunny is also a savvy entrepreneur, with ventures spanning cosmetics and fashion. She recently also launched her own beauty brand, Star Struck by Sunny Leone, which has been well-received.