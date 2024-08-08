‘People who judge can keep judging,’ says Sunny Leone, as she opens up on films, family, adoption and mental health
Are there actors other than the Bachchan and the Khans whose names in themselves are complete introductions? Well, presenting Sunny Leone. Born Karenjit ‘Karen’ Kaur Vohra from Canada, re-born as Sunny Leone, who has gracefully lived, owned and transitioned many identities, never shying away from being who she really is despite being judged. “People who judge, they can keep on judging. It’s okay. We all do it,” she begins. Her calm composure in dealing with life’s many adversities, to setting the screen on fire with her performance every single time — they don’t make a Sunny Leone too often.
Sunny entered India with a Bigg Boss ticket and became an overnight sensation. She soon transitioned to mainstream Indian cinema with her Bollywood debut Jism 2 (2012) showcasing her versatility, which led to a series of successful films including Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015). Sunny’s ability to reinvent herself has made her a prominent figure in Indian films. Be it Baby Doll or Laila Main Laila, Sunny’s charm is enough to cast a spell on all types of audiences. In addition to her acting career, Sunny is also a savvy entrepreneur, with ventures spanning cosmetics and fashion. She recently also launched her own beauty brand, Star Struck by Sunny Leone, which has been well-received.
With a sound mind and a smart attitude towards life, Sunny has not restricted herself to films alone. She forayed into the small screen, hosting MTV’s Splitsvilla for nine years now! And the exciting news is that Splitsvilla is coming soon to Tamil television! Yes! In fact, the current season of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please is dubbed in Tamil — the only other language other than the show’s original language, Hinglish. We are told this was done to find out the reception among the Tamil audience and the response has been amazing. As this season nears its end, we sit down with Sunny for one of the most endearing conversations we have had with a star. From sharing about making inroads into Bollywood, her love for South Indian cinema, raising kids in the public eye to talking about adoption and why a ‘panic attack’ should be taken seriously, Sunny bares it all; and while she may sound/seem like an open book, trust us when we say, she is so much more.
Excerpts from the interview:
You have been a constant with Splitsvilla. In fact, you have a major role to play in the show’s popularity. What has the show come to mean for you?
The show means so much to me. It’s so much fun to host Splitsvilla every single year and to be asked to do it every single year is an honour for me, because I grew up watching MTV, those first reality shows and I always wanted to be a VJ on MTV; I thought it was the coolest channel ever with the coolest shows.
The current season is called ExSqueeze Me Please. If you were to bump into your ex today, how would the scene play out?
The scene would play out really awkward if I ran into my ex, because my last ex (before Daniel Weber) was someone that I was supposed to get married to — it would be really awkward! I don’t think it would play out as a good experience on any level, so, I probably would just avoid, ignore and walk away, in the other direction.
You have carved a unique path in the Indian entertainment industry. What initially drew you to working in India?
Bigg Boss brought me here. At first I thought, maybe, I’ll just go back and forth from America to India. But slowly, all that changed and it went to getting my first apartment here, then getting a car, then getting stuff, then getting a driver, doing all these things and becoming so busy; and also growing my business here. From that first show, I now have a cosmetic line called Star Struck, which is amazing and that’s all homegrown here in India. Being a part of Splitsvilla for the last nine years has been so much fun and of course, all the work in between. So it went from thinking: I was going to go back and forth to — “I never want to leave India.” I love it here and I’m raising my family here; and it’s great.
How has Bollywood helped you evolve as an artiste?
I think that every single year when you’re in the entertainment industry, whether it’s here in Bollywood or anywhere in the world, you’re going to evolve, you’re going to grow. You’re going to learn so much about yourself and within the industry. So, it’s definitely a learning experience every step of the way.
Looking back at your filmography, which role has been the most challenging and why?
The most challenging? It would be something that’s going to come out in the next couple of weeks. It’s called Quotation Gang. I think that was challenging. First of all, it is in a language (Tamil) I don’t understand. I had to learn it. Second, I was doing a completely de-glam look and some people say that they didn’t recognise me! So, it was something that I have definitely not done in the past — that was very interesting.
What are you currently working on?
There are a couple of South films that are in the pipeline right now, which is exciting.
So, South films do interest you?
I have always been drawn to the South film industry. I think that it’s amazing. The people have always been so nice and so warm. I’ve worked with all sorts of different people from different areas and I think that’s it. I think it comes down to doing good work with nice people.
You’ve been an advocate for mental health awareness. Do you see yourself taking on projects that address mental health issues?
I think that that’s complex. We dealt with all sorts of different issues and emotions this year and I found some things quite alarming. I found some things quite disturbing, with how this new generation is dealing with emotions, how they deal with different situations. I do believe that this word ‘panic attack’ needs to not be taken lightly in saying that, “you’re just having a panic attack!” instead of knowing what a real one is. I think that there needs to be some education provided to a lot of young people out there to know that it’s not a joking matter and if you do need help, then you know there are certain people around you that can definitely guide you. Most importantly, I think that there definitely needs to be a switch in how some of these words are used.
You have been open about your experience with adoption. What message would you give to couples considering adoption?
To couples out there that are considering adoption, I’d say: go for it. It’s a beautiful journey. I wouldn’t say that it’s always a happy one. It’s challenging at certain times; you have to be able to understand the child that’s in front of you and mainly their emotions, because what they’re going through, sometimes, emotionally, we will not understand, but we have to be there for them and we have to teach them and love them. I do believe that love prevails over everything. You know, we have an amazing daughter who is so loving, so caring, empathetic and extremely intelligent. I think she’s smarter than all of us. She’s definitely smarter than me. You know, it’s definitely a beautiful journey.
How do you navigate raising a family in the public eye?
I do believe that we make a big conscious effort to speak to our children when there are cameras around. They’re getting a little bit older, so their questions are becoming a little bit more sophisticated. My analogy right now is, “Look, if I was the Hulk or Superman or Batman, you would want to come take a picture with me too.” So, I try and give them analogies of, you know, the entertainment world and who I am, based on their age and their mental understanding of things.
You have also been a successful entrepreneur with your own cosmetic line. What inspired you to launch this venture?
I wanted to launch a brand here in India with great quality products, the formulas needed to be amazing and at affordable prices, because when I was growing up, I didn’t have what I have now. My children will never face that either. But when I was growing up, I worked really hard for that two packs of eyeshadow and when I brought it home, it was so bad, it didn’t even stay on my face. I think that was one of the most frustrating things, because when you buy something and it doesn’t work, it’s very disappointing. So, I wanted to create products for all those people out there that maybe don’t want to buy these crazy, high-end products at these crazy prices that are unreasonable, and give them something that is amazing, high quality and (based on) good formulas.
You have your studio, what kind of stories do you hope to produce?
Well, our studio does more than produce films. I personally am not always in the viewpoint that we should produce big films. My husband is. He’s always on the lookout for different films and I think it will be amazing if we can produce a film under our company.
Do you see yourself entering into direction in the future maybe?
I definitely do not want to be a director. I think that this is a skill that is learned and something that is not only learned, but it’s something that should be a part of who you are. I believe that directors are very, very special people. They have the ability to make something so beautiful, or, if they’re not so good, make something really bad — and you need the right people and the right team. I’d rather be the producer and I’d rather be someone who’s that person calling the artistes to come to set or helping with the directional team, than be a director.
‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ finale airs on August 10 & 11.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain