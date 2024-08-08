'Wolfs' sequel in the works as Clooney and Pitt's film heads to limited release

Hollywood titans George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to captivate audiences once again as they share the screen in the highly anticipated crime thriller, Wolfs. The film, directed by the acclaimed Jon Watts (the director of the Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU) marks a reunion of the two A-list stars, promising an explosive combination of talent and charisma.
Originally slated for a wide theatrical release, Wolfs has undergone a strategic shift, opting for a limited one-week cinematic run before its exclusive debut on Apple TV+, as reported by a popular media source. With the anticipation for the film building already, a sequel has been greenlit.
The plot revolves around two rival fixers, masterfully portrayed by George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who find themselves entangled in a perilous game of deception and survival. As their paths collide, unexpected alliances and betrayals unfold, creating a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase filled with suspense and adrenaline-pumping action.
Beyond the star-studded cast, Wolfs' promises a gripping screenplay, and a masterful blend of action, drama, and dark humour.
With Wolfs, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are poised to reclaim their positions as box office powerhouses, delivering a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. As anticipation builds for the film's release, expectations are soaring for a blockbuster that will redefine the genre.