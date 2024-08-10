Actor Kunj Anand on his role as Ashish Khanna in 'Pill'

Kunj Anand, a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry, has once again captivated audiences with his latest role in Jio Cinema’s Pill. Known for his versatile performances across various OTT platforms and films, Anand’s journey to securing the role of Ashish Khanna—a whistle-blower in a high-stakes pharmaceutical scam—was marked by determination and thorough preparation.

Kunj’s path to bagging the role of Ashish Khanna was a testament to his commitment and perseverance. “I auditioned for the part at Shruti Mahajan Casting Company,” Anand reveals. “Shubham Singh, an associate at the company, reached out to me because he had previously seen my work in Your Honor and Crash."

He describes the rigorous audition process: “I went through three rounds of auditions before finally being selected. Raj Kumar Gupta, the show’s director, wanted to ensure that he was making the right choice for Ashish. During the final round, I performed a scene where Ashish and his wife have a heated argument about helping Dr Prakash with crucial evidence. This scene was pivotal in demonstrating my understanding of the character.”

Before committing to the project, Kunj took a proactive step to ensure that the role was a perfect fit for him. “I requested the makers to sign an NDA so that I could read Ashish’s story track before making my final decision,” Anand explains. “I spent a night going through all the scenes, and halfway through the reading, I was convinced that there was no one else who could embody Ashish better than I could.”

Kunj’s conviction about the role was clear from his detailed evaluation. “The story of Pill struck a chord with me. It’s a narrative that needed to be told, and I felt a deep connection to the character and the show’s intentions from the very first read. The portrayal of Ashish and the story’s essence resonated with me profoundly,” he adds.

Since the release of Pill, Kunj has been receiving praise for his portrayal of Ashish Khanna. “After the show aired, the positive feedback has been overwhelming,” Kunj says. “I’m grateful that the audience and critics have embraced the character and the story. It reaffirms my belief that I made the right choice in taking on this role.”

Kunj Anand’s portrayal of Ashish Khanna not only highlights his acting prowess but also his dedication to his craft. His journey from auditioning with persistence to making a well-informed decision about the role underscores his professionalism and commitment to delivering a memorable performance.

In conclusion, Kunj Anand’s experience is a shining example of how thorough preparation, a deep connection to the character, and persistence in the audition process can culminate in a successful and impactful role. As Anand continues to make waves in the industry, his story serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors and a testament to the power of dedication in achieving one’s dreams.