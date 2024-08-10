What makes 'Dil Chahta Hai' a timeless classic after two decades?

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai quickly became a cultural phenomenon and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of moviegoers. Directed by Farhan Akhtar in his debut, the film not only marked the beginning of Excel Entertainment but also set a new standard for Bollywood. Even 23 years later, the film’s relevance has not diminished, thanks to its groundbreaking music, modern storytelling, and unforgettable performances.
One of the standout features of Dil Chahta Hai is its iconic soundtrack, composed by the talented trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The music, featuring tracks like Tanhayee, Koi Kahe, and the title song Dil Chahta Hai, with heartfelt lyrics, perfectly capturing the energy and emotions of youth. The soundtrack remains a timeless classic, resonating with listeners across generations.
At the heart of the film lies the portrayal of friendship between its three protagonists—Akash, Sameer, and Sid, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. Their bond, filled with laughter, misunderstandings, and unwavering support, reflects the ups and downs of real-life friendships. The film beautifully captures the importance of having friends who stand by us through every phase of life.
Farhan Akhtar’s vision was a breath of fresh air in Bollywood, as he avoided exaggerated drama and focused on more realistic, relatable stories. The film’s witty dialogue, relatable characters, and authentic plot were ahead of their time, setting a new trend in Indian cinema. Visually, the film is stunning, with picturesque locations that add to its charm. The scenic shots of Goa, especially the iconic Chapora Fort, have become synonymous with friendship and freedom.