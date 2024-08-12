IFFM 2024: Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament on Indian film industry

Actress Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar have been invited to deliver a keynote address on Indian cinema at the Australian Parliament House. This prestigious event is scheduled for August 13, just before the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) kicks off on August 15.

Expressing her pride in representing the Indian film industry, Rani Mukerji said she is honored to speak about the rich cinematic heritage India has shared with the world.

Describing the invitation as a milestone for Indian cinema, Rani remarked, "It is a privilege to discuss the growing cultural connections between Australia and India through the medium of cinema."

She emphasised the global influence of Indian cinema, which includes films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Hindi and other languages. "Indian cinema is currently at the forefront of shaping global pop culture with our talent and films making a significant impact worldwide," she added.

Rani also highlighted the joy that Indian films bring to audiences around the globe. "Our films add vibrant colors to people’s lives. As an entertainer, I've always cherished seeing audiences embark on emotional journeys through our cinema. I'm humbled to represent the diversity of my country and its cinema at the Australian Parliament House," she said.

The keynote address will be attended by distinguished dignitaries, Members of Parliament, and various ministers, reflecting the global cultural significance of Indian cinema.

Karan Johar expressed his deep honor in being invited to speak at the Australian Parliament House as well. "I am excited to be part of this historic event and to celebrate the remarkable journey of Indian cinema. It's incredible to witness the global reach of the stories we create as an industry, and this invitation is a testament to the growing cultural influence of Indian cinema," Karan stated.

He continued, "I am grateful to the Parliament for extending this invitation, allowing me to represent the rich legacy of Indian cinema and storytelling."

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik commented, "Having Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar as keynote speakers at the Australian Parliament House underscores the festival’s increasing influence and recognition."

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will conclude on August 25.