Shah Rukh Khan comes together with sons Aryan and Abram for the first time to lend his voice for the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King!'

The makers of the much awaited animated family entertainer Mufasa: The Lion King gave us all the more reasons to be excited as it is being brought to life in Hindi with the biggest casting yet, featuring none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan Khan and Abram.

Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of the ultimate king of the jungle. Joining him are his cubs, Aryan as Simba and Abram as young Mufasa. This year’s most anticipated release, the visually stunning live-action Mufasa: The Lion King, unveils its Hindi trailer, enriched by the gravitas of Indian cinema’s king and his clan.

Talking about the association, Shah Rukh shares, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and Abram, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.