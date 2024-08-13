Anil Kapoor reflects on Taal's 'Ramta Jogi' shoot with no rehearsals

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a nostalgic memory from the film Taal, which marked its 25th anniversary in 1999. Kapoor reminisced about performing the song Ramta Jogi without any prior rehearsals, a fact he revealed alongside several behind-the-scenes stills from the song’s making.

Kapoor expressed his gratitude for his role in Taal, saying, “25 years ago, I had the privilege of being part of a cinematic masterpiece that continues to resonate with audiences today. My portrayal of Vikrant Kapoor was a memorable highlight in my career, and I’m forever thankful to Subhash Ghai for his faith in me.”

The actor highlighted Ramta Jogi as one of his favourite tracks from the film and shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story. “The song’s choreography was originally meant to be handled by Farah Khan, but she had to bow out at the last minute. Saroj Khan, the legendary choreographer, stepped in just a night before the shoot at Filmistan,” he revealed.