Exclusive: Onir on the screening of 'My Melbourne' at IFFM 2024

I have had a long association with Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, having attended it many times, the producer of the film and I had discussions about doing something together which is Indo-Australian and I'm glad that it happened. I was one of the first filmmakers I think to get on board and also the first film to be shot in the sequence.

My Melbourne is special also because it's the first time that I'm directing a story in an anthology. The subject of the entire anthology, which is diversity and inclusion, is always very special and close to my heart and taking forward the queer narrative in my cinema has always been something that I want to do and keep wanting to do and I'm glad that again through short films.

For me this year is very special not only for My Melbourne but also another short film that I produced, Kagazi Naav, made by a bunch of students from Kashmir. It's a Kashmiri language film, and the students are first-time filmmakers, so that is also very special. It's a student project, shot on smartphone, they are first time filmmakers and is shot in a very, very remote place in Kashmir, where probably the first time a film is shot