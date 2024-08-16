International Film Festival of Shimla to celebrate Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand’s legacy

The 10th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) is set to celebrate the legacies of Hindi film legends Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand with an exhibition running from August 16 to 18, 2024, at the historic Gaiety Theater in Shimla. The event will feature acclaimed actress Seema Biswas, known for Bandit Queen, who will also present her film Mrs. Tendulkar during the opening ceremony.

Attendees can explore a photo gallery, view classic film clips and enjoy nostalgic music from the golden era of Indian cinema at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex. “This exhibition at IFFS honors the exceptional artistry of these two legendary figures, who have left an indelible mark on millions,” said a spokesperson.

Raj Kapoor, known as ‘the showman,’ transformed Indian cinema with his visionary storytelling and grand productions. The exhibition will delve into his genius with rare photographs, film posters, and personal memorabilia from classics such as Awaara, Shri 420 and Mera Naam Joker.

Dev Anand, the ‘evergreen hero,’ captivated audiences with his suave style and romantic roles over a six-decade career. His section will showcase his charisma and versatility through a rich collection of film stills, costumes, handwritten notes and awards, tracing his journey from a charming leading man to an influential filmmaker.

