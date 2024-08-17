70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty dedicates award to late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar

Rishab Shetty, celebrated for his role in the blockbuster Kantara, was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards. The actor dedicated his award to the late Kannada film legend Puneeth Rajkumar, divine figures and traditional dancers dedicated to divine service.
The Kantara actor expressed immense joy and gratitude, and said at a press conference in Bengaluru, “I want to dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I am deeply thankful to the team behind Kantara and Hombale Films, who have collectively earned four awards.”
Reflecting on the announcement, the actor said, “I was ecstatic when I heard the news. The Kannada film industry is expanding, and this award is a testament to that growth. I extend my thanks to every member of the film crew, including my wife, Pragnya Shetty, who designed the costumes. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music was also pivotal to our success. I am grateful to the entire cast and crew of the film and to Hombale Films.”
Rishabh Shetty also noted, “When people appreciate our work, our responsibilities increase. Winning an award heightens that responsibility even more. My wife Pragnya was the first to congratulate me, and she was overjoyed. Yash, known for KGF Chapter 1 and 2, also called to extend his congratulations. With our daughter likened to the goddess Lakshmi and the Varamahalakshmi festival around the corner, the happiness feels even greater.”