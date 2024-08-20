Filmmaker Jayprad Desai on 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'
Filmmaker and screenwriter Jayprad Desai’s directorial Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is currently streaming on Netflix and is a sequel of the very popular pulp-fiction thriller drama, Haseen Dillruba. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, and is joined by Sunny Kaushal this season, the storyline is a complicated thriller with Taapsee’s character Rani trying to unite with her husband Rishu, played by Vikrant. We speak with Jayprad to know more in details about the film and the making of it. Excerpts:
How difficult is it for you to create a sequel for a movie that has been hugely popular, more so when the first one is not directed by you?
It is of course a big responsibility but that makes it challenging as well. The idea was to up the ante in every way possible. Explore the possibilities of pulp in the storytelling even further. People know the characters and are acquainted with the world but now you have to give them more than what they expected - take them on a ride that’s even more exciting and enchanting!
What went through your mind while creating Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?
As I said, it’s important to juice this world of pulp unapologetically with characters that are complex and edgy. But while doing it be mindful not to lose their humanity, their innocence. The incidents, the twists and turns are hysterical, almost unreal - but try to keep the people real as much as you can.
What made you choose Sunny Kaushal?
Sunny has a smooth innocent, lovable demeanour that’s real and relatable but there is so much more that can be explored when you scratch the surface. I think the script presented him with immense possibilities. He is a powerful actor who hasn’t been explored enough yet. I think we both had fun exploring the crazy intricacies of Abhimanyu.
What's your filming process like? How do you proceed with a script?
It was interesting to find the cinematic language for this film. I worked closely with the PD, the DOP and the costume designer to arrive at a look that lent itself to and amplified the pulp. The camera angles, the lighting, the locations, the costumes everything conspired to conjure the images of this film. The Taj Mahal, the rain, the slow-mo, the rose everything was important.
Please can you share some insights from the shoot. Any key learning, takeaways?
I had a wonderful time with Taapsee and Vikrant, both of whom are terrific performers. Some sequences like the one on the railway bridge over the river or the underwater sequence were extremely challenging physically for the actors and very difficult to shoot. With this film, I was exploring a new genre, a new world. What I learnt was to adapt myself to the world, the genre, the subject of the film and become what it requires me to be. That was extremely challenging but immensely satisfying!
Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?
There are a couple of things that I’m working on… New, diverse subjects again - can’t speak about them in detail yet - but yes very excited.