Michael Keaton reflects on crafting the iconic Beetlejuice character

Michael Keaton, the iconic actor known for his roles in films like Batman and Birdman, recently offered fans a rare glimpse into the creative process behind his unforgettable performance as Beetlejuice. In an interview on The Tonight Show, Michael shared stories about the challenges and triumphs of bringing the ghostly mischief-maker to life. “Nobody (in the production) was paying attention, the studio wasn’t paying attention. We were shooting in this little studio down in Culver City, California. Nobody was looking over our shoulders. I met Tim Burton (the director) a couple of times. Someone told me, ‘you have to meet this young guy called Tim Burton. He has an idea for a movie’, and I said, ‘Okay,” he said to the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon.
Despite initial scepticism from the studio, Michael was drawn to Tim Burton's unique vision for the film. Michael's initial meetings with Tim sparked his imagination, and he began to develop the character's distinctive look and mannerisms. He experimented with various wardrobe choices, even creating a unique prosthetic nose and teeth. "When I met him, I had no idea what he was talking about. I had three meetings with him, and I said, ‘Man, I like this guy, I know there’s something (great in the making)’. When he pitched the movie to me, I asked him a thousand questions. I went home, and he said a couple of things to me that were stuck in my head,” Micheal added.
Michael's dedication to the role paid off. Beetlejuice was a box-office success and earned Michael critical acclaim for his performance. The film has since become a cult classic, spawning sequels, animated series, and a stage musical. Michael Keaton's portrayal of the title character remains one of his most memorable roles.
In addition to discussing the creative process, also reflected on the film's enduring popularity. He expressed his gratitude to fans for their continued support and enthusiasm for the character. Michael's insights offer a fascinating look behind the scenes of one of the most beloved films of the 1980s.