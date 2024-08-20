Michael Keaton reflects on crafting the iconic Beetlejuice character

Michael Keaton, the iconic actor known for his roles in films like Batman and Birdman, recently offered fans a rare glimpse into the creative process behind his unforgettable performance as Beetlejuice. In an interview on The Tonight Show, Michael shared stories about the challenges and triumphs of bringing the ghostly mischief-maker to life. “Nobody (in the production) was paying attention, the studio wasn’t paying attention. We were shooting in this little studio down in Culver City, California. Nobody was looking over our shoulders. I met Tim Burton (the director) a couple of times. Someone told me, ‘you have to meet this young guy called Tim Burton. He has an idea for a movie’, and I said, ‘Okay,” he said to the host of the show, Jimmy Fallon.