Vijay Varma’s dream of working with ‘cinematic Gods’ comes true with ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Bollywood star, Vijay Varma, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, dropped a poster with him, Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur.
Vijay plays the lead role of a pilot in the show which is based on a true story. He posts:
The show follows the story of the hijack of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 by the Pakistani militants of the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘IC814’ brings together industry stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, along with an ensemble cast including Patralekha, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Anupam Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Arvind Swami, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.
The six-episode series thrusts the audiences into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers’ ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board.
Produced by Matchbox Shots, and Benaras Mediaworks, ‘IC814’ will be streaming on August 29 on Netflix.