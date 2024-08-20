Vijay Varma’s dream of working with ‘cinematic Gods’ comes true with ‘IC814: The Kandahar Hijack’

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘IC814’ brings together industry stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, along with an ensemble cast including Patralekha, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Anupam Tripathi, Yashpal Sharma, Arvind Swami, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

The six-episode series thrusts the audiences into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers’ ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board.

Produced by Matchbox Shots, and Benaras Mediaworks, ‘IC814’ will be streaming on August 29 on Netflix.